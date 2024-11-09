In 2013, I wrote a piece for The Guardian about iOS 7 causing motion sickness. This followed under-the-radar pieces about how animations could cause nausea and other symptoms in users. Fortunately, The Guardian piece got a lot of eyeballs on it, including – I was informed at the time – sufficiently senior people at Apple.

I remain deeply grateful to the iOS team in particular for subsequently taking vestibular accessibility seriously. The majority of issues I’ve flagged over the years have been acted upon. I vividly remember getting a wonderful surprise on the sole WWDC I was flown out to, on attending a developer session on accessibility and seeing someone on stage proudly noting that slide transitions in menus had been added to Reduce Motion. That was one of my last major issues on the platform, which I’d been bugging the iOS team about fixing. And, yes, reader, I may have welled up a bit.

But what I find disappointing is that, all these years after that Guardian piece broke, vestibular accessibility remains reactive rather than proactive. Nothing illustrates that better than Apple breaking Reduce Motion in Safari of all apps. When Reduce Motion is on, the zooms in the tab view should be replaced by crossfades. They were for a long time. But that went away in iOS 18. I dutifully mentioned this to Apple. It looks like this might be fixed in iOS 18.2. But the problem should never have come back in the first place – and it wouldn’t have if there was even the most rudimentary of testing by someone with Reduce Motion active.

Again, Apple’s iOS team has been the best of them, so I don’t want to slam its efforts. Other teams at Apple have been less responsive. And outside of Apple, my requests to help people with vestibular disorders have mostly been met with responses ranging from indifference to outright hostility. Fortunately, there are a few who do things right. I sent feedback to one major brand this year and received a call the very next day, asking how it could put things right. A month or so later, the app just worked. The animations had gone. But that’s rare. And it’s even rarer that this stuff is baked in from day one. It really shouldn’t be.